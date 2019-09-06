Clear

Additional funds announced for electric bills

Community Action Partnership was recently given additional funds to help those who are eligible for assistance with their electric bills.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community Action Partnership has some extra funding to help out with those behind in paying their electric bills.

Staff said they've received additional funds for its summer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help pay for up to 300 dollars per electric bill.
The AFL-CIO is teaming up with CAP St. Joe to provide the assistance, they say its important people reach out to their utility company first to see if they are eligible for a payment arrangement before contacting them.

"Many people are eligible and many folks are surprised they are eligible," Penny Adams, AFL CIO said.  "We recommend they do that first and then they get to Community Action Partnership and apply."

The AFL-CIO says the money likely will not last long so they stress those in need should act quickly and not wait till the last minute.

