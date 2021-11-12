Adopt-A-Family 2021

The Adopt-A-Family has officially launched its 38th year of helping families in need this holiday season.

Beginning this Monday, November 15th, anyone interested in adopting a family this Christmas can stop by the AFL-CIO office at 1203 N 6th St., call (816) 364-2304, or email adopt@helpmenow.org to make a family’s Christmas wish come true.

For those who want to donate in other ways, gift cards, monetary donations, and food vouchers are also equally appreciated.

All gifts should be delivered to the agency no later than Thursday, December 9th.