Adopt-A-Family 2021

The Adopt-A-Family program has officially launched its 38th year of helping families in need this holiday season.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 4:07 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Beginning this Monday, November 15th, anyone interested in adopting a family this Christmas can stop by the AFL-CIO office at 1203 N 6th St., call (816) 364-2304, or email adopt@helpmenow.org to make a family’s Christmas wish come true.

For those who want to donate in other ways, gift cards, monetary donations, and food vouchers are also equally appreciated.

All gifts should be delivered to the agency no later than Thursday, December 9th.

Today we had increasing clouds and wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries were found throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.
