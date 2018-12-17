Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program loses long time secret Santa

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program lost one of its biggest annual donors Monday.
According to AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams, a donor known as "Secret Santa" will not be able to make their annual $15,000 donation.
The funds from the donation have been used to cover the cost of agency adoptions.
There are currently still 184 families that need to be adopted.
