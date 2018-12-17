Clear

Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program loses long time secret Santa

The organization found out Monday that a long-term donor is unable to make their annual donation of $15,000 to the Adopt-A-Family Program.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 4:33 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program lost one of its biggest annual donors Monday. 

According to AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams, a donor known as "Secret Santa" will not be able to make their annual $15,000 donation. 

The funds from the donation have been used to cover the cost of agency adoptions. 

There are currently still 184 families that need to be adopted. 

