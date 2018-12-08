Adopt-A-Family program ends enrollment period

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Saturday was the official last day for families to enroll in this year's adopt a family program, Friday was the last day for walk-ins to apply, today's final entries were by appointment only. The AFL-CIO helps hundreds of families every holiday season, they tell us how the process continues for those who don't get picked to be adopted.
"The last week right before Christmas we'll see how many families are left that have not been chosen yet, they'll still be adopted, but it's in a different way." Penny Adams.
Adams says 800 families have signed up for the Adopt A Family program this year.
