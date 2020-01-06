Clear

Salvation Army wants community to Adopt-A-Room at Booth Center

The Salvation Army is giving community organizations a chance to provide for those in need by adopting a room at the Booth Center.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army has started an Adopt-A-Room program at it's Booth Center. 

Staff said they're seeking the help of community organizations to help supply housewares and other items to make the apartments feel more like home.

Residents who stay in the apartments at the Booth Center will take these items with them when they leave, Maj. Ronald Key said it's a simple cost-saving idea that gives the community a chance to give back.

"It's a great way for people to just see their donation at work on an everyday basis helping people," He said. 

Contact the Salvation Army to find out more information about how to get involved.  

