Adopt-a-family program needs last minute donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just four days before Christmas, the Adopt-A-Family program is still in need of nine families being adopted.

"As long as we get the families taken care of, that's the bottom line and that's what we all care about here," said AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams. "And we've been very fortunate to have as many good people stand up and say "I'm willing to help." We only need a few more to finish up these last dab of families. We know we have great faith. We know somebody will come through to help take care of them."

Adams said this year was a major challenge because of the pandemic. The staff needing to make many changes to make sure that everything was getting done and in a safe manner.

"It's been a challenge to us. The staff, for some reason it's more stressful. For some reason, the whole thing has just put more pressure on us and it's been more stressful this year," Adams said. "The volunteers will put the stuff on a person's porch and call them and say "I'm here. Your stuff is outside. Open the door and wave at me so I know you got it." So that part has been a little more effort, but it's worked out. It's worked out pretty good."

Despite the pandemic, the Adopt-A-Family program has been able to help 739 families this Christmas.

The staff knows that there is little time to shop between now and Christmas and has options on how families can still be adopted even if there is no time to shop.

"If they don't have time to shop, they can still adopt a family, pick the family they want, and make a monetary donation. And what we'll do with that is give the family gift cards so the families themselves can go out and shop."

The staff is urging that if you are unable to continue with your help this Christmas and can no longer gift your family, to immediately call them at (816) 364-1131, and the program can take over from there. That number can also be used to call if you are wanting to bring Christmas cheer to a family and adopt one that is still on the list. You can also visit their website.