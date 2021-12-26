Adopt a family program reaches goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This is the season of giving.....and one organization here in St. Joe felt the Christmas spirit this year.

"We were getting adopters who were taking on three times what they were originally interested in," AFL-CIO Community Services executive director Nichi Seckinger said.

AFL-CIO Community Services had the Adopt-a-Family program again this year to help people in need.

When it started this season....the program had 717 families to be adopted and that was 2,183 people.

On Wednesday there were a little less than 50 families that still needed to be adopted. Thursday morning that number was down to about 20. Then the program reached their goal; every family that was left got adopted.

Seckinger says she is so relieved and grateful for the people who decided to help out when it came down to the wire.

"The capacity that people have to care and the capacity they have to do things for other people is...it's hard to believe how far people can go sometimes," Seckinger said.

She says one family decided to ignore their annual family dinner tradition to help ut some families.

"They decided instead of having their familiy dinner that they would go out and buy items for our gift room," Seckinger said.

Seckinger says that no matter how many people go into this program and what happens when it gets down to deadlines, you can't help but feel joyful at the end.

"You never take anything for granted when it comes to the program or what you can expect or not expect. And so every year when we get to this finish line it is a huge relief," Seckinger said.

There were some families who didn't register in time and needed some items. So today they allowed those families to come in and take what was left.