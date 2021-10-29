Advance Services holds Halloween themed job fair

Clear
"Since last year a lot of companies have been struggling and they haven't been able to keep employees or they're just not getting the same amount of applicants. They're welcome to just come in, fill out an application. We're doing interviews on the spot and we'll talk to them about what they're looking for, what we have available,” Ashley Knapp, Account Manager of Advance Services said.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There are plenty of jobs out there for people to choose from just ask the staff at a local employment agency.

Advance Services employment agency held a Halloween themed job fair Thursday.

No tricks, just the treats of job placement in occupations including operating forklifts, assembly, packaging and production.

The agency is working on behalf of several companies battling the current nationwide staffing shortage.

Advance Services is still accepting applications.

For more information, call them at 816-396-0036.

