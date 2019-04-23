(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The family of Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon is welcoming visitors and guests for the visitation service of the fallen soldier Tuesday.
The remains of Cpl. Coon returned to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years. Coon was Killed In Action on July 29, 1950, during the Korean War.
The visitation runs until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Rupp Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. He will buried with full military honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Related Content
- After nearly 70 years, visitation held for St. Joseph soldier killed in Korean War
- Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
- Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier's remains returning home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years
- Chris Wallace visits St. Joseph
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Governor Greitens to Visit St. Joseph
- Senator Claire McCaskill visits St. Joseph
- Hurts Donut Company visits St. Joseph
- Governor Parson visits 139th Airlift Wing during St. Joseph visit
- St. Joseph antique show held at Civic Center
Scroll for more content...