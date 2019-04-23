Clear

After nearly 70 years, visitation held for St. Joseph soldier killed in Korean War

The family of Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon is welcoming visitors and guests for the visitation service Tuesday.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The family of Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon is welcoming visitors and guests for the visitation service of the fallen soldier Tuesday.

The remains of Cpl. Coon returned to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years. Coon was Killed In Action on July 29, 1950, during the Korean War. 

The visitation runs until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Rupp Funeral Home. 

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. He will buried with full military honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events