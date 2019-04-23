After nearly 70 years, visitation held for St. Joseph soldier killed in Korean War

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The family of Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon is welcoming visitors and guests for the visitation service of the fallen soldier Tuesday.

The remains of Cpl. Coon returned to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years. Coon was Killed In Action on July 29, 1950, during the Korean War.

The visitation runs until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Rupp Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. He will buried with full military honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.