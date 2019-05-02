After more than 2 hours, man is finally down from tower in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After more than 2 hours, a man who climbed to the top of a tower in downtown St. Joseph this afternoon is finally down.

Rescue crews responded to reports that a man had climbed up the tower in downtown. St. Joseph police officers, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, and EMS responded to the incident.

The tower is located in an alley between 8th and 9th Street and Locust and Mary Street and behind the Crossing Outreach Ministry Shelter.

We will update this story as more information is made available.