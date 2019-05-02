Clear
After more than 2 hours, man is finally down from tower in St. Joseph

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:53 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After more than 2 hours, a man who climbed to the top of a tower in downtown St. Joseph this afternoon is finally down.

Rescue crews responded to reports that a man had climbed up the tower in downtown. St. Joseph police officers, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, and EMS responded to the incident.

The tower is located in an alley between 8th and 9th Street and Locust and Mary Street and behind the Crossing Outreach Ministry Shelter.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
