After original confusion, Southside body identified

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After some original confusion about the identity of a body found over the weekend, St. Joseph police have released the correct name of the victim.
The body of Lonza Eugene Distafino Cunningham, 50, was found dead inside a shed Sunday night in Southside St. Joseph.
Police had originally released the name of a different family member, but came out with a correction Wednesday evening.
Cunningham's body was found inside a shed with a gas generator running and police suspect the death was due to carbon monoxide exposure.
They say they will wait for a toxicology report before releasing any more information.
