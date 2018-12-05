After original confusion, Southside body identified

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After some original confusion about the identity of a body found over the weekend, St. Joseph police have released the correct name of the victim.

The body of Lonza Eugene Distafino Cunningham, 50, was found dead inside a shed Sunday night in Southside St. Joseph.

Police had originally released the name of a different family member, but came out with a correction Wednesday evening.

Cunningham's body was found inside a shed with a gas generator running and police suspect the death was due to carbon monoxide exposure.

They say they will wait for a toxicology report before releasing any more information.