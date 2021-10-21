Agency announces Adopt-A-Family deadlines

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas program is just around the corner.

The AFL-CIO just announced the application process will run from November 1 to December 1.

Application will be available for pick-up or printing through the agency's website and require a $2.00 processing fee.

The agency is also reminding families that the application process is not complete until the family has spoken to a staff member by phone.

Last year the program helped close to 750 families get "adopted."