(AGENCY, Mo.) A Northwest man is dead after a crash south of St. Joseph Sunday.

36-year-old Joshua Oliver of Agency died in the wreck yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on 169 Highway five miles south of St. Joseph.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Oliver's truck went off the road and became airborne.

The truck went over an embankment and hit a tree before overturning.

Troopers say Oliver was wearing a seat belt.