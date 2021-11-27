Clear
Agency man seriously injured in Friday night crash

An Agency, Missouri man was seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 229 Friday night.

Posted: Nov 27, 2021 8:58 PM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) An Agency, Missouri man was seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 229 Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven Brown, 34, of Agency, was driving southbound in I-229,  a quarter-mile south of St. Joseph, when he rear-ended the trailer of a pickup truck driven by Joel Melton, 64, of St. Joseph.

Brown's vehicle went off the road and flipped onto its roof. 

Brown was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. According to the Highway Patrol's crash report, he was wearing a seat belt.

It was a pleasant start to the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid 60s. A cold front moving through the area will bring us down into the 30s for lows overnight with gusty winds up to 20 mph. This will keep our highs in the 50s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies with mild winds from the southwest. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week. Temperatures are forecasted to stay above average for the first day of December on Wednesday.
