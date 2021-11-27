Agency man seriously injured in Friday night crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) An Agency, Missouri man was seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 229 Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven Brown, 34, of Agency, was driving southbound in I-229, a quarter-mile south of St. Joseph, when he rear-ended the trailer of a pickup truck driven by Joel Melton, 64, of St. Joseph.

Brown's vehicle went off the road and flipped onto its roof.

Brown was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. According to the Highway Patrol's crash report, he was wearing a seat belt.