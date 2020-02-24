Aggressive fire destroys south St. Joseph home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire displaces a southside family Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a fire at home on Fulkerson Street near King Hill Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

It took a couple of hours to put out.

Fire inspectors said it started in the living room, but went through the ceiling and into the attic.

"The fire was pretty aggressive, started on the main floor, burned up through a ceiling and into the attic space," said St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Mindy Andrasevitz. "When it gets up there it really has time to get hot and burn, and it took quite a while to get that under control."

Andrasevitz said one person was home at the time and made it out safely. She said three people live at the home and will be staying with family.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home. One dog had to be resuscitated.

Two cats were missing after the fire.

The home is a total loss, according to fire officials.