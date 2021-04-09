Clear
Agreement reached in Atchison strike

Workers say management has met their demands for the union being able to keep some management rights, but some other issues have arisen before they can get back to work and it involves the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Employees at Bradken in Atchison have come to an agreement with management, sort of.

Employees say they had hoped to use special leave pay to cover time off for a Covid quarantine or the time it takes to get a negative Covid test before returning to work.

In the meantime, they continue to stay off work, unpaid.

"Right before we went to the ratification meeting they told us all of this was going to be paid and now the next day they say 'no.' That's why we're still out here, trying to get a Covid test so we can go back to work,” Gregg Welch said.

Workers say they plan on filing a grievance with the company that will probably end up in arbitration.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
