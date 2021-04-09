Agreement reached in Atchison strike

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Employees at Bradken in Atchison have come to an agreement with management, sort of.

Workers say management has met their demands for the union being able to keep some management rights, but some other issues have arisen before they can get back to work and it involves the pandemic.

Employees say they had hoped to use special leave pay to cover time off for a Covid quarantine or the time it takes to get a negative Covid test before returning to work.

In the meantime, they continue to stay off work, unpaid.

"Right before we went to the ratification meeting they told us all of this was going to be paid and now the next day they say 'no.' That's why we're still out here, trying to get a Covid test so we can go back to work,” Gregg Welch said.

Workers say they plan on filing a grievance with the company that will probably end up in arbitration.