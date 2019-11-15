Clear

Nonprofit Organization Focuses on the Professional Development of Young Leaders

Young agriculture professionals from across the country were in St. Joseph to learn more about the the importance of the industry in Northwest Missouri.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Agriculture Future of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional development of young leaders within the agriculture industry.

To learn more about Agriculture Future of America, CLICK HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories