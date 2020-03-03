Clear

Agriculture Leaders Meet to Discuss Programs for Farmers Affected by Last Year's Flood

The Missouri Farm Bureau said that 1.4 million acres of farmland in the state went unplanted in 2019 due to flooding.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:25 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:28 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Agriculture leaders, farmers and officials met today to talk about what programs are available for farmers up and down the river to make ends meet after last year's historic flooding. 

