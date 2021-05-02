Air Show sees higher crowds on final day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sound of Speed Air Show wrapped up Sunday afternoon to an even bigger crowd size than Saturday.

Air show staff told us about 16,000 people showed up on the final day of the show.

The air show is one of St. Joe's biggest events held since Covid-19, and while more people are getting vaccinated, officials said they wanted to keep Covid-19 protocols top of mind.

"We had multiple multiple meetings about how we were going to get people to wear masks so we had people handing out masks right when they walked in, we asked them to wear masks, the city of st. Joe wrote a letter in support saying this is a federal mandate." Abe Forney, general manager Rosecrans Memorial Airport said.

15,000 people attended the show on Saturday, bringing the total to around 31,000 people on both days.