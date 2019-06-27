Air conditioning service calls rise with warm temps

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Air conditioning repairmen say they're seeing a rise in service call as the summertime heat moves in.

"When the heat comes out the phone really starts ringing," Jay Wolf, owner Jay Wolf Heating and Cooling said.

The cooler temperatures in the latter half of June have now given way to more summer-like weather which Wolf said has led to an abundance of service calls.

"Oh we don’t stop," Wolf said. "Sunup to sundown.

Many of the calls Wolf receives center around general maintenance issues, he said they’re problems many may don’t see until its too late.

"If [A/C units are] working, people don’t think a lot of it," Wolf said.

Wolf has some tips for homeowners to consider when maintaining an air conditioning unit.

First, he recommends to clean out the outside unit(s) when needed with a standard garden hose.

Next, Wolf says to head indoors to check the filter of the indoor unit, changing that filter out regularly can help extend the life of your unit

and finally, Wolf says if you do get your unit serviced, make sure it’s a complete check.

"They need to check contacts, electrical connections," Wolf said. "There’s just a whole list of things that need to be checked,"

Making the choice to keep up with proper maintenance Wolf says, will keep you cool during the summer months.

"It needs some love and care," Wolf said.