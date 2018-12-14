Airguard expands with medical training facility

(Elwood, KS) The 139th Airlift of the Missouri Air National Guard is opening a new facility dedicated to emergency medical training. Friday the airguard held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the building slated to house the Homeland Response Force (HRF) medical unit.

"I consider the medical piece of the HRF the heart of the HRF system, because the HRF is there to protect good people from bad things,"Missouri Adjutant General Steve Danner said.

The detachment is comprised of 47 doctors, nurses and medical support staff trained to respond to emergency situations. The Missouri Guard HRF is responsible for FEMA Region 7 which provides medical relief to areas impacted by natural disasters and acts of terror in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.

Major Michael Mitchell serves as the medical plans officers for the Missouri HRF unit and said the new facility will allow the unit to branch out and have a space of their own.

“Right now we are sharing with the medical group as a whole, so this is going to allow us a home so we’re not sharing computers and sharing admin space and training space. This is going to give us a home of our own,” Mitchell said. “This facility will allow our team of 47 medical professionals to train on a monthly basis. We’ll be able to conduct a different variety of trainings and it gives us a place to conduct a lot of our admin duties.”

Construction on the $1.9million building began in November 2017, but Danner said this is the first of many new projects to move the airbase further north.

"With the past history of Rosecrans, we wanted to have a north campus. This is just part of that 10 year plan to bring the aircraft and the buildings of Rosecrans out of the floodplains," Danner said.

Col. Edward Black, Commander of the 139th Airlift Wing said the 10 year plan is estimated to cost $250million to construct an additional five to six new buildings on the north campus of Rosecrans.