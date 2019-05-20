Clear

Airman surprises sister at Central High School graduation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Keely Wilson hadn't seen her sister, Meaghan, for six months until Sunday, when Meaghan showed up at the Central High School graduation.

"I had no idea," Keely said. 

Meaghan is a United States Air Force Airman 1st Class and has been stationed in South Korea and said she wasn't going to miss Keely's graduation for anything. 

