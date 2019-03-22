Airmen from 139th Airlift Wing sandbagging

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard are helping with flood efforts.
According to their Facebook post, on Friday airmen are laying sandbags along the levee that protects Rosecrans Memorial Airport and surrounding communities.
The National Guard is working with local authorities to reinforce the levee.
