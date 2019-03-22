Clear
Airmen from 139th Airlift Wing sandbagging

Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard are helping with flood efforts.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard are helping with flood efforts.

According to their Facebook post, on Friday airmen are laying sandbags along the levee that protects Rosecrans Memorial Airport and surrounding communities.

The National Guard is working with local authorities to reinforce the levee.

The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies for the middle part of the midweek. Temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
