Airport Advisory Board at Rosecrans discusses potential new options for space

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Airport Advisory Board for Rosecrans met Wednesday to talk about future options for new space.

The 139th airbase will be moving part of its operations into newly-built facilities on the northern side of the airport leaving its old space available.

Board staff said they hope to bring in new companies to the airport.

"Our main goal is to get somebody that is associated with the military that could bring some good workforce development into the community," Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney said.

The board also discussed CIP funds which they say will go to lighting and electrical upgrades. They plan to meet again in April.