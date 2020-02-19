Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Airport Advisory Board at Rosecrans discusses potential new options for space

The airport is looking to repurpose space to be vacated by the 139th Airlift wing.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:52 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 9:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Airport Advisory Board for Rosecrans met Wednesday to talk about future options for new space.

The 139th airbase will be moving part of its operations into newly-built facilities on the northern side of the airport leaving its old space available.

Board staff said they hope to bring in new companies to the airport. 

"Our main goal is to get somebody that is associated with the military that could bring some good workforce development into the community," Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney said. 

The board also discussed CIP funds which they say will go to lighting and electrical upgrades. They plan to meet again in April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories