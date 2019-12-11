Clear

Albany car crash seriously injures one Tuesday night

Troopers said 28-year-old Joshua Sweat was seriously injured after driving into a parked car in Albany late Tuesday night.

(ALBANY, Mo.) A 28-year-old was life-flighted after crashing an SUV in Gentry County Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Daniel Street in Albany around 11:10 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 28-year-old Joshua Sweat was driving 20-year-old Sebastian Sweat, both of Albany, in an SUV when they hit a parked car. The SUV flipped and hit the staircase of a residence near the road, before landing on its passenger side.

The driver, Joshua Sweat, was transported by helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries. Sebastian Sweat was also injured and was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

Troopers said neither of the Sweats was wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.

