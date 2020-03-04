Albany school board holds public comment on superintendent removal

(ALBANY, Mo.) Parents in Albany, Missouri were in search of answers after the sudden removal of Dr. Brian Pekarek, the local school district's superintendent.

They along with concerned community members and students filled the cafeteria of Albany High School for a special meeting held by the school board. The board allowed them 20 minutes to ask questions and voice their concerns.

The sudden removal of Pekarek, parents said, was just the tip of the iceberg. They also addressed the school's academic performance.

Parents felt the school's performance has not been up to par in recent years due to a variety of factors such as underperforming teachers and high turn around.

They said they felt Dr. Pekarek was making changes for the better and his sudden ouster was the final straw for the community.

"It's not just about the Dr. Pekarek thing," Nicole Peery a concerned parent said. "It's also about the teachers, the scores slipping in school, things of that nature."



Parents said they plan to attend board meetings regularly in hopes of finding common ground with the board and moving forward together.

"We will be coming to frequent school board meetings," Faith Popplewell, a concerned parent said. "We're going to keep saying our concerns and maybe something will change."



Board members said the circumstances surrounding Dr. Pekarek's sudden removal could not be disclosed due to legal reasons.