Albrecht-Kemper Museum displaying fountain from iconic Hotel Robidoux

A fountain from the historic Hotel Robidoux lobby is officially out of storage on on full display for the first time since the hotel was demolished in 1976.The fountain was originally in the middle of the staircase in the hotel lobby, but is now on display in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum's Dining room.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 4:46 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A fountain from the historic Hotel Robidoux lobby is officially out of storage on on full display for the first time since the hotel was demolished in 1976.

The fountain was originally in the middle of the staircase in the hotel lobby, but is now on display in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum's Dining room.

Museum staff say they will soon have a custom frame that will allow the marble fountain to be displayed in the way it was designed to be. The frame will cover the sides, back, and the water pump.

The Museum staff say they are honored to be able to display a piece of the iconic hotel.

"It's coming full circle because it, there was labor, time and energy that went into it here in St. Joseph. It's for many people an iconic part of the city, and to be able to have it here, we're really proud and honored to be the place to have this fountain," said Albrecht-Kemper Museums Marketing and Communication Manager, Jill Carlson.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 10:00am to 4:00pm 

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
