(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) this year's Sugarplumfest at the Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art wrapped up Saturday. Every second weekend in November, the museum transforms into a holiday haven filled with seasonal clothing, jewelry, and handy gift ideas.

One local vendor who just so happens to double as a board member helps to put the event on every year.

"Last Monday all the art came down, and then we start doing all the decorating and getting ready for the holiday gift mart so people when they come in they can just see a holiday wonderland." Jackie Butler, Chic Boutique, said.

The main event for the final day was a silent auction filled with all kinds of stocking stuffers, all funds raised go to the museum, festivities wrapped up at 4:00.