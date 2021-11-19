Clear
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art debuts new exhibit

A new exhibit debuting at the museum features work from an artist living in Kentucky. The works in the exhibit could make you question if it's reality or not.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 10:09 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is debuting a new exhibit and it offers a perspective that might make you think twice about what it really is.

Artist Jim Cantrell's work is displayed in the exhibit "Refracted Reality." He's from Kentucky but has loaned art to the museum and will be at the new exhibit debut. The museum says one painting featuring a former executive at the museum has a sort of augmented reality type of viewpoint.

"So when you're looking at something, maybe a portrait, and it seems like a pretty straight forward thing, you look a little closer and see there are pieces that are reflective off, that are slightly distorted. And you start to wonder is this actually a painting, a portrait of a person. Or is this something a little bit different. Am I seeing something that's real or am I just imagining it," museum marketing and communications manager Jill Long said.

The artist made an appearance at the exhibit's opening reception on Friday night.

