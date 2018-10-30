Clear

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets bewitched for Halloween

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art held its annual "Witches' Tea" on Monday afternoon.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 9:09 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- A few St. Joseph ladies got bewitched on this Monday to help get them in the Halloween spirit.

Participants got to enjoy a fiendish feast while having some witches' brew. Of course, ladies wore their best hats and brought their best brooms for a costume contest.

This event is well know to be one of the most popular fundraiser events of the year for the museum.

"We do get to bring out our inner witches and it's Halloween. It's a time where we spend a lot with our kids doing fun things. So this is something neat the grown ups can do around Halloween time," said Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art Volunteer Kappy Hodges.

A surprise raffle and Halloween vendors were also on site to help keep the spook-tacular fun going. There was also live entertainment by performances from psychics and dancing witches.

