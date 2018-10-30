(St. Joseph, Mo.)- A few St. Joseph ladies got bewitched on this Monday to help get them in the Halloween spirit.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art held its annual "Witches' Tea."
Participants got to enjoy a fiendish feast while having some witches' brew. Of course, ladies wore their best hats and brought their best brooms for a costume contest.
This event is well know to be one of the most popular fundraiser events of the year for the museum.
"We do get to bring out our inner witches and it's Halloween. It's a time where we spend a lot with our kids doing fun things. So this is something neat the grown ups can do around Halloween time," said Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art Volunteer Kappy Hodges.
A surprise raffle and Halloween vendors were also on site to help keep the spook-tacular fun going. There was also live entertainment by performances from psychics and dancing witches.
Related Content
- Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets bewitched for Halloween
- Mosaic Decides to Release Naming Rights Sponsorship to Kemper Arena
- Halloween Express: Last Minute Costume Tips
- Rolling Hills Library holds annual Halloween closet
- Starbucks adds Witch's Brew Halloween drink
- Rolling Hills Library Collecting Costumes Ahead of Halloween Celebration
- Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Sex Offenders for Halloween
- Burger King creates 'nightmare' green sandwich for Halloween
- 2018's top Halloween costumes for kids, adults and pets
- KQ2 Forecast: Creepy & bone chilling weather moving in for Halloween