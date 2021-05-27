Alcohol delivery arrives in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, St. Joseph residents 21 and up can now order alcohol from home with the touch of a screen.

Drizly, the nation's largest e-commerce alcohol marketplace, has partnered with all nine Speedy's Convenience locations in St. Joseph to deliver adult beverages right to your doorstep.

Speedy's officials said with more people ordering groceries from home during the COVID-19 pandemic era, they wanted to offer the same service for those looking to enjoy their favorite drinks without having to leave the comfort of home.

"I think some people have gotten comfortable hanging out at their house and having parties and family coming, especially now that mask mandates have been lifted. I think people are ready to get out and see friends and family by staying home and having a safe, fun party. I'm glad we can participate in that and make sure people have a good time at their parties," said Margaret Bruce, Director of Operations for Speedy's Convenience.

Consumers just download the Drizly App or go online to Drizly.com to shop their favorite beer, wine and spirits and schedule deliveries.

The easy online shopping and checkout also hopes to make for a safer drinking experience.

“If they wanted to get alcohol and their bag of doritos then it’s safer than drinking and driving,” said Bruce.

Minors are not cannot order from the app. Speedy's officials said Drizly drivers are trained to scan ID's before dropping off the alcohol and will refuse the sale if adults with valid identification are not home.

“I actually tested it. I was the first person to order off Drizly cause I wanted to see how it worked in our stores, but they will actually scan and take a picture of your driver license as well,” said Bruce.

The delivery hours run 7-days a week from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at all nine locations.