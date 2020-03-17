All Missouri casinos to close for 2 weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) All bets are off for Missouri casinos starting Wednesday.
Gov. Mike Parson said he spoke with the Missouri Gaming Commission and is ordering all Missouri casinos to be closed at midnight Tuesday through March 30.
The governor made the announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said the decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
