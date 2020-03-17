Clear
All Missouri casinos to close for 2 weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19

Gov. Parson said all Missouri casinos will close at midnight Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:49 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) All bets are off for Missouri casinos starting Wednesday.

Gov. Mike Parson said he spoke with the Missouri Gaming Commission and is ordering all Missouri casinos to be closed at midnight Tuesday through March 30.

The governor made the announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said the decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
