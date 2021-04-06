Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

All Missourians are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine beginning Friday

"It's important because we all need to protect each other," said Debra Bradley, Health Director of the St. Joseph Health Department. "There are some people in our community who truly cannot receive the vaccine due to health issues. So by others getting vaccinated, we are protecting those."

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 5:41 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Friday, all Missourians are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.  

For St. Joseph, local health officials say this may come as a sign of hope, as Mosaic LifeCare and the St. Joseph Health Department may be closing the community vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center in the near future. The health department does not want to shut the doors of the clinic anytime soon, but they say turnout is shrinking by the day.

Health Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said they are now sharing information with local high schools to inform eligible teens that are interested in receiving the vaccine, and hoping that information is passed along to their legal guardians.

Bradley advises that teens who wish to receive the vaccine, call beforehand and check if they are of age to receive the correct vaccine.  Pfizer administers to 16 years and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson administer to the ages of 18 years and older.

Bradley also commented on a possible fourth surge that may be sweeping across the nation including the UK variants, saying "we just don't know right now" and "right now our numbers are stable, and we just hope our numbers stay that way," stressing the importance on why the community should receive the vaccine to help continue the trend down in cases.

"It's important because we all need to protect each other," said Debra Bradley. "There are some people in our community who truly cannot receive the vaccine due to health issues. So by others getting vaccinated, we are protecting those."

To sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mymlc.com/vaccine.

The community vaccine clinic will be hosting another mass vaccination clinic this Friday on April 9 for those who attended the mass vaccination clinic on March 19.  For more information on the April 9 mass vaccination clinic, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A cloudy and windy start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The winds really started to pick up today as we saw wind gusts up to 35mph. This is our last day of warmer temperatures before we start to see cooler air move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday as a low pressure system makes it way into the area. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories