All Missourians are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine beginning Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Friday, all Missourians are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For St. Joseph, local health officials say this may come as a sign of hope, as Mosaic LifeCare and the St. Joseph Health Department may be closing the community vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center in the near future. The health department does not want to shut the doors of the clinic anytime soon, but they say turnout is shrinking by the day.

Health Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said they are now sharing information with local high schools to inform eligible teens that are interested in receiving the vaccine, and hoping that information is passed along to their legal guardians.

Bradley advises that teens who wish to receive the vaccine, call beforehand and check if they are of age to receive the correct vaccine. Pfizer administers to 16 years and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson administer to the ages of 18 years and older.

Bradley also commented on a possible fourth surge that may be sweeping across the nation including the UK variants, saying "we just don't know right now" and "right now our numbers are stable, and we just hope our numbers stay that way," stressing the importance on why the community should receive the vaccine to help continue the trend down in cases.

"It's important because we all need to protect each other," said Debra Bradley. "There are some people in our community who truly cannot receive the vaccine due to health issues. So by others getting vaccinated, we are protecting those."

To sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mymlc.com/vaccine.

The community vaccine clinic will be hosting another mass vaccination clinic this Friday on April 9 for those who attended the mass vaccination clinic on March 19. For more information on the April 9 mass vaccination clinic, click here.