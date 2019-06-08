Clear

All Ribbon Cancer 5K Run/Walk raises funds to support fight against cancer

The All Ribbon Cancer 5K Run/Walk raised thousands of dollars in donations and contributions to help support the fight against cancer Saturday.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The All Ribbon Cancer 5K Run/Walk raised thousands of dollars in donations and contributions to help support the fight against cancer Saturday.

"As one of the race coordinators, I can't tell you how great it is to see the turnout," Mosaic Life Care Board Auxiliary member Rocky Massin said. "Everybody is having a good time and is really contributing."

Mosaic Life Care hosted the race and in 2018, the race raised $24,000 with the hope that this year's race will bring in more to help the fight against cancer. 

For more information on how to donate, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Waking up Saturday morning to blue skies and mild temperatures and the weather is going to stay nice throughout the day. Heading into the afternoon, there could be a few clouds but overall it will be a sunny day with mild temperatures in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events