All Ribbon Cancer 5K Run/Walk raises funds to support fight against cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The All Ribbon Cancer 5K Run/Walk raised thousands of dollars in donations and contributions to help support the fight against cancer Saturday.

"As one of the race coordinators, I can't tell you how great it is to see the turnout," Mosaic Life Care Board Auxiliary member Rocky Massin said. "Everybody is having a good time and is really contributing."

Mosaic Life Care hosted the race and in 2018, the race raised $24,000 with the hope that this year's race will bring in more to help the fight against cancer.

For more information on how to donate, click here.