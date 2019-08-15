(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Special education students in the St. Joseph School District are taking part in a new program designed to prepare them for the workforce.

"We are getting them ready for adulthood," Katie McCullough special education teacher, SJSD said.

The program called "All Students Achieve" allows for special ed students in their senior year to gain on-the-job skills at Mosaic Life Care.

SJSD teamed up with the hospital to provide a place where special ed seniors can learn everything they need to be workforce ready.

"People at Mosaic have really been working together to make this dream come true for the students," McCullough said.

McCullough said special ed kids will be working in various fields at the hospital rang for six weeks, gaining critical life skills to prepare them for a job, on the seventh week they would be offered an internship with the hospital.

Hospital staff called the collaboration a win-win for both organizations, saying the program will fill open staff positions a well as train those filling the specific roles.

"All of those skills that you need to acquire that first job they’re gonna get here," Jessica Hagey Director of organization and development Mosaic Life Care said.

Special ed teachers said the sky’s the limit for their kids, and they hope the same is true for the program itself.

"Ultimately what we’re wanting to do is see this grow for our community," McCullough said. "Our community truly needs this."

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) along with Progressive Community Services also teamed up with the district and Mosaic to create the program.