Allergy fears bloom as Spring season arrives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The signs of spring are slowly but surely blooming in our area, and for a lot of us that means allergies are back. For many allergy sufferers they can be a real nuisance.

"I'm allergic to trees weeds, most animal dander, pollen.." Damara Schock, an aleergy sufferer said. "I sneeze more than anyone could ever count."

Over the counter remedies seem to help most, but still some say managing allergy symptoms can be challenging. Caleb Jiminez, another allergy sufferer said he uses well known antehistimines such as Claritin and Zyrtec. Still he said it can bee a struggle to keep on top of.

"My allergies have changed a lot over the past years," Jiminez said. "I think they’ve actually gotten worse."

Lisa Dove is a nurse practitioner with Northwest Health Services, she shared signs to look for when determining if people have allergies.

"Typically allergy symptoms will be things like runny nose, itchy watery eyes and sneezing, Dove said. "You may also have a cough or irritated throat."

Dove said those with mold allergies could be hit especially hard this year

"We may that it’s more significant for us this particular year because of the flooding," Dove said. "Which will have an increase amount of mold spores in the environment as well."

Dove shared tips on what allergy sufferers can do to manage symptoms. She recomends changing clothes when coming inside to reduce pollen exposure. She also said if allergy sufferers have tan one specific medicine for a prolonged period of time, it mak be best to switch to another allergy medication to conteract resistance.

Since there’s no cure for allergies, those that have them say they do the best they can to manage.

"We definitely try to stay on top of what medicines we’re taking," Schock said and make sure we have those round the clock."

Dove also recomends using a HEPA filter inside the home to reduce allergens, if symtoms become serious she sais allergy sufferer should consult a doctor right away.