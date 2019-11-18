Clear

Allied Arts Council invites public to 'Fuse and Be Festive'

An event giving the opportunity for people to work

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 12:19 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Tobiason Art Glass Studio along with the Allied Arts Council hosted Fuse and be Festive Saturday.

The event gives people the chance to try their hand at making art with glass.  Participants used sand, stencils and even cookie cutters to make their masterpieces.

Art studio staff said they will be offering more classes every Saturday from 9-1:30 p.m. at the studio located on S. 8th St.

through December 21st.

This was the 2nd year the arts council has held Fuse and Be Festive. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Heading into the new work week, warmer temperatures are likely for the first part of it as high pressure moves through allowing our winds to switch back up to the southwest. Highs Monday will be in the middle 50s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories