Allied Arts Council invites public to 'Fuse and Be Festive'

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Tobiason Art Glass Studio along with the Allied Arts Council hosted Fuse and be Festive Saturday.

The event gives people the chance to try their hand at making art with glass. Participants used sand, stencils and even cookie cutters to make their masterpieces.

Art studio staff said they will be offering more classes every Saturday from 9-1:30 p.m. at the studio located on S. 8th St.

through December 21st.

This was the 2nd year the arts council has held Fuse and Be Festive.