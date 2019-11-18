(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Tobiason Art Glass Studio along with the Allied Arts Council hosted Fuse and be Festive Saturday.
The event gives people the chance to try their hand at making art with glass. Participants used sand, stencils and even cookie cutters to make their masterpieces.
Art studio staff said they will be offering more classes every Saturday from 9-1:30 p.m. at the studio located on S. 8th St.
through December 21st.
This was the 2nd year the arts council has held Fuse and Be Festive.
Related Content
- Allied Arts Council invites public to 'Fuse and Be Festive'
- Allied Arts Council suspending Trails West! festival after 26th year
- Allied Arts Council suspends Trails West!
- Art Council seeks muralists
- Allied Arts Council raises nearly one thousand dollars in new fundraiser
- Missouri Arts Council meets in St. Joseph
- City Council Candidates Attend Final Public Forum
- Council denies changes to public comment rules
- City Council Leaves Seat Belt Law for Public Vote
- City Council and Mayoral Candidates Take Part in Public Forum
Scroll for more content...