Allied Arts Council raises nearly one thousand dollars in new fundraiser

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council held its first "Fuse and Be Festive" fundraiser Sunday afternoon and was a huge success.

"It's a great program and the response has been overwhelming," Teresa Fankhauser, Executive Director of the Allied Arts Council said.

The event was held at the Tobiason Stained Glass Studio in St. Joseph and it allowed people to create glass Christmas trees and other winter scenes.

To participate, people had to pay twenty-five dollars and space was limited to 50 people but attendance ended up being near 60.

Staff with the Tobiason Stained Glass Studio says this is not the first time they have held a fundraiser like this in their 28-year tenure in St. Joseph.

"We are very supportive of the arts in St. Joseph and that's what it centers around a lot," Terri Rader, Co-Founder of the studio said. "We just like to be supportive of the community. The community has been really good to us so it's our way to kind of give back."

Nearly $1,000 was raised at the event.

The Allied Arts Council's next big program will be the arts fund campaign that will kickoff next spring.

If you are interested in holding a similar event at the Tobiason Stained Glass Studio, you can do so by contacting them at (816)-676-1077.