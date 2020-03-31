Altec employee tests positive for Covid-19, plant measures being taken

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Altec Industries reported that one of its employees has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The official word from Altec management came in a release to media saying that earlier this week, an employee notified them of a posititve test for the coronavirus.
They say they identified coworkers in this employee's work area and others this person had prior contact with and notified them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
According to an email sent to employees, two of Altec's facilities were affected -- the warehouse and Derricks.
Corporate officials say affected areas were closed for a deep cleaning.
The email to employees also said that as an essential industry under Homeland Security guidelines, the rest of the location will remain open for businesses.
