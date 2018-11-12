Clear

Amazonia VFW treats veterans with free breakfast

A free breakfast was offered to veterans Sunday in Amazonia.

(AMAZONIA, Mo.)  The VFW Post 12053 in Amazonia held its annual breakfast Sunday for those who have served.

As a gesture of gratitude on Veterans Day, veterans were treated to a free breakfast, prepared by fellow veterans and volunteers.

They say its the least they could do on this special day to show appreciation to those who have sacrificed so much.

"If you have a chance to thank a veteran, or go to some function that's being put on for them, please go and do that," Randall Puls, volunteer and veteran, said. "They gave up a lot to keep America as it is." 

Volunteers say they've been holding this Veterans Day breakfast for the past decade.

