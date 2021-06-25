Clear
Amazonia bears brunt of Thursday night storms

At least 14 inches of rain fell in the small town. Friday morning, area residents got a scope of the damage.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 7:05 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 7:08 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) The last 24 hours have been a challenge for some in Amazonia.

Relentless rain flooded a nearby creek Thursday night sending water rushing through the small town forcing many out of their homes.

Mary Proctor, a town resident, said when she first saw the water it didn’t take long at all for it to rise. 

"We didn’t get much sleep last night," Proctor said. "I noticed my car was filled with water." 

She said soon after that firefighters told her to get out.

"We ran around in wet clothes for several hours," Proctor said.  

Proctor said she stayed in a St. Joseph Hotel. 

On Friday, flood waters quickly receded out of town, giving residents a chance to get a scope of the damage left behind.

Rick Russell, the town’s mayor surveyed the damage Friday morning. 

Water flooded railroads and toppled cars, even refrigerators were no match.

"I’ve been here for 25 years and it’s never been like this," Russell said. 

Russel shared concerns about the town's sewer pump which sits near the creek, he added there was extensive damage to the local post office.  

Meanwhile, residents have their work cut for them as they try to recover from what they’re calling an unprecedented storm.

"We’ve lived here since 1990," Proctor said. "We have never ever seen it this bad."

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more than 25 water rescues were conducted Thursday night, the majority of those in the Amazonia area. at least 14 inches of rain fell in the small town. 

The possibility for more strong to severe storms continues into tonight. The main threats for today will be excessive flooding, heavy rains, and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.
