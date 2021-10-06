Clear
Amazonia man killed in Wednesday night crash

An Amazonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Andrew County.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 10:49 PM

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Sharee Ellis, of Amazonia, was driving north on Route K, around three miles south of Amazonia, when she rear-ended a motorized bicycle driven by 53-year-old Billy Mooney, of Amazonia. Mooney was ejected from the vehicle.

Mooney was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a safety device.

Ellis was not injured.

Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
