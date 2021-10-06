Amazonia man killed in Wednesday night crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) An Amazonia man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Andrew County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Sharee Ellis, of Amazonia, was driving north on Route K, around three miles south of Amazonia, when she rear-ended a motorized bicycle driven by 53-year-old Billy Mooney, of Amazonia. Mooney was ejected from the vehicle.

Mooney was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a safety device.

Ellis was not injured.