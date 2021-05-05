Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old, child found safe

(GLADSTONE, Mo.) UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled, the child has been located safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old from Gladstone, Missouri.

Police are searching for Samyia Barr. She was last seen with De'Shawn Barr-Cotton around 9:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Olive Street in Gladstone.

Police are searching for a Silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on their whereabout should call 911 or the Gladstone police at (816) 436-3550.