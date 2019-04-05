Amber Alert issued for two missing children from St. Charles

(ST. CHARLES, Mo.) The St. Charles Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two children abducted in St. Charles on Friday morning.

The abduction took place at 2009 Santa Monica St. in St. Charles at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The two children who were abducted are Alexia Marez, a Hispanic one-year-old girl, and Fernando Marez, a Hispanic three-year-old boy.

Police believe the possible suspect is the biological father 24-year-old, Fernando Marez, a Hispanic male weighing 145 pounds and is 5 foot 7. Pictured below.

Police are searching for a tan four-door SUV with partial Missouri or Illinois license plate, E15. The vehicle was last seen westbound from the scene.

Alexia Marez is believed to be wearing white and pink flower onesie and blue pants. The other child, Fernando, is believed to be wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

It is believed the father physically assaulted the mother of the children and threatened to kill one of the children before leaving the scene with another unknown Hispanic male and female.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.