Amber alert cancelled, child recovered and is safe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Amber Alert for two-year-old Miah LaTour has been cancelled and is safe.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the suspect responded to the police department and the child was recovered safe.
The Amber Alert for two-year-old Miah LaTour has been cancelled and is safe.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Amber Alert for two-year-old Miah LaTour has been cancelled and is safe.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the suspect responded to the police department and the child was recovered safe.