Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Missing baby found

Authorities said Alison Summerford, 22, and her child were abducted at gun point from her residence on Maries County Road 213. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

Photo Gallery 1 Images

(MARIES CO., Mo.) UPDATE: The Amber Alert for a missing Missouri infant has been cancelled after being found.

Authorities said Alison Summerford, 22, and her child were abducted at gun point from her residence on Maries County Road 213. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Summerford is five months pregnant. Her child, Dominque Summerford is about 11 months old.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, black hair, black beard, and is wearing a t-shirt with dragon.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup and were last seen near Vienna, Missouri. Four tires were in the bed of the truck. They are possibly en route to Arkansas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events