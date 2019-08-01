UPDATE: Missing baby found

(MARIES CO., Mo.) UPDATE: The Amber Alert for a missing Missouri infant has been cancelled after being found.

Authorities said Alison Summerford, 22, and her child were abducted at gun point from her residence on Maries County Road 213. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Summerford is five months pregnant. Her child, Dominque Summerford is about 11 months old.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, black hair, black beard, and is wearing a t-shirt with dragon.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup and were last seen near Vienna, Missouri. Four tires were in the bed of the truck. They are possibly en route to Arkansas.