Amber alert issued for missing two-year old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
UPDATE:
Police later located the GMC Acadia and are now searching for LaTour and Miah and said they are possibly in a black Ford truck. Unknown plate.
*ORIGINAL STORY*
Local law enforcement is asking for any information on the whereabouts of two-year-old Miah LaTour.
The St. Joseph Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a white male driving a White 2013 GMC Acadia. Missouri license plate EF1S3G.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Miah was last seen with Jeremiah LaTour, 29 and Amber Dawn Polachek, 32.
Jeremiah is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches, brown eyes, brown hair and 165 pounds.
Polachek is a white female, 5 foot 1 inch, green eyes, brown hair and 110 pounds.
If you have any information on the vehicle or Jeremish LaTour, St. Joseph Police asks that you call 911 immediately.