Amber alert issued for missing two-year old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

UPDATE:

Police later located the GMC Acadia and are now searching for LaTour and Miah and said they are possibly in a black Ford truck. Unknown plate.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Local law enforcement is asking for any information on the whereabouts of two-year-old Miah LaTour.

The St. Joseph Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a white male driving a White 2013 GMC Acadia. Missouri license plate EF1S3G.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Miah was last seen with Jeremiah LaTour, 29 and Amber Dawn Polachek, 32.

Jeremiah is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches, brown eyes, brown hair and 165 pounds.

Polachek is a white female, 5 foot 1 inch, green eyes, brown hair and 110 pounds.

If you have any information on the vehicle or Jeremish LaTour, St. Joseph Police asks that you call 911 immediately.