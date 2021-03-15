Clear
Amber alert issued for missing two-year old

Local law enforcement is asking for any information on the whereabouts of Miah LaTour.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 4:44 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 5:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

UPDATE: 

Police later located the GMC Acadia and are now searching for LaTour and Miah and said they are possibly in a black Ford truck. Unknown plate.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Local law enforcement is asking for any information on the whereabouts of two-year-old Miah LaTour.

The St. Joseph Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a white male driving a White 2013 GMC Acadia. Missouri license plate EF1S3G.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Miah was last seen with Jeremiah LaTour, 29 and Amber Dawn Polachek, 32.

Jeremiah is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches, brown eyes, brown hair and 165 pounds.

Polachek is a white female, 5 foot 1 inch, green eyes, brown hair and 110 pounds. 

If you have any information on the vehicle or Jeremish LaTour, St. Joseph Police asks that you call 911 immediately. 

