Amelia Earhart Festival canceled for 2020

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Announced today - the 2020 Amelia Earhart Festival is canceled.

The event that would take place on July 17 and 18 is canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety for all involved in the festival.

All tickets purchased and deposits made will be refunded. Please contact Jacque Pregont regarding refunds via email: aefestival@atchisonkansas.net.

The festival attracts thousands of people around the Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri area to celebrate the life and career of aviatrix Amelia Earhart. Many activities and events take place such as children's events, research events, the presentation of the Pioneering Achievement award, fireworks, and much more.

The festival is scheduled to return in July of 2021.