Amelia Earhart Festival canceled for 2020

The 2020 Amelia Earhart Festival is canceled. The event that would take place July 17 and 18 is being canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety for all involved.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Announced today - the 2020 Amelia Earhart Festival is canceled. 

The event that would take place on July 17 and 18 is canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety for all involved in the festival.

All tickets purchased and deposits made will be refunded.  Please contact Jacque Pregont regarding refunds via email: aefestival@atchisonkansas.net.

The festival attracts thousands of people around the Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri area to celebrate the life and career of aviatrix Amelia Earhart.  Many activities and events take place such as children's events, research events, the presentation of the Pioneering Achievement award, fireworks, and much more.

The festival is scheduled to return in July of 2021.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
