American Family to re-open office after employee possibly exposed to airline passenger who tested positive for COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) American Family Insurance will re-open its St. Joseph office on Monday.

The regional headquarters office on Mitchell Avenue shut down on Friday after one of its employees may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the company.

Spokesperson Ken Muth said the employee may have been exposed to someone on a March 4 domestic flight who later tested positive for the virus.

"The person in our office continues to feel fine and show no symptoms of COVID-19," Muth said.

The employee remains in self-quarantine. The company has also contacted employees who have been in close proximity of the person who may have been potentially exposed. Those employees also remain out of the office and none have reported symptoms.

It's not known if any of the employees have been tested.

Nearly 800 people work at the regional headquarters. Muth said appropriate areas of the building were cleaned and disinfected this weekend following CDC guidelines.

"American Family will continue to act with an abundance of caution to protect our employees and the people who visit our buildings," Muth said.