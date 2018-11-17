Clear
American Idol contestants ring in holiday season

This year's American Idol winner, Maddie Poppe, and runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson helped ring in the holiday season at East Hills Mall on Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 8:46 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's American Idol winner, Maddie Poppe, and runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson helped ring in the holiday season at East Hills Mall on Saturday.

The two idol contestants, performed a free concert during the a 5th annual tree lighting ceremony at the mall.

Poppe was crowned the winner back in May and several months later, she says that it's been an exciting journey.

"It's been, you know, kind of overwhelming," Poppe said. "But it's like I can't believe all of the doors that have opened up for me and all of the opportunities I've gotten since."

Hutchinson also said that the journey since the show ended has been a whirlwind. 

"This is a dream," Hutchinson said. "It's really incredible that I've gotten this opportunity to do all of the things I've been doing. And something I never would have dreamed of been able to do a year ago."

Poppe and Hutchinson ended the night by singing a duet together before the tree was.

The tree will remain lit through the holiday season at East Hills Mall.

Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
